3 Aaron Boone replacements the Yankees should already be targeting
The New York Yankees are at a critical juncture entering the 2024 season, and perhaps nobody is feeling the pressure more than manager Aaron Boone. Here are three managers that could replace him if things go awry.
By Curt Bishop
Over the past several years, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been the subject of much criticism from fans and media members alike.
Last season, the Yankees hit rock bottom and finished 82-80. That was good for fourth place in the AL East, and they ultimately missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.
To make matters worse, three of their division rivals went to October. If the Yankees have another disappointing season, Boone could be on his way out the door.
If that's the case, then there are three managers in particular that the Yankees should have their eyes on.
3. Phil Nevin
While Nevin didn't have much success as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, it's important to note that he really didn't have a lot to work with.
However, he did serve as the Yankees third base coach from 2018-22 and has experience with several of the players. His connections with the organization should give him an in if the Yankees consider him.
He'll have a lot more to work with in New York should the Yankees come calling after the 2024 season.
New York has a powerful lineup and a strong pitching staff that should help them bounce right back into contention in 2024, but Nevin could be on the Yankees' radar if things go south for the Bronx Bombers this season.
It's certainly a big year for Boone, but Nevin could be a good option for the Yankees if they dismiss Boone and decide to keep continuity.
It's important to note that Boone's contract does not expire until after the 2025 season, but that could change if the Yankees miss the postseason again.
We'll have to see how much leeway the Yankees are willing to give Boone after a disappointing 2023 season.