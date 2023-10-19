3 absurd Dolphins stats to prove how dominant Mike McDaniel's Miami offense has been
Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins have been putting up historic offensive numbers through the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL season.
By Luke Norris
Off to a 5-1 start for the first time in more than two decades, the Miami Dolphins have arguably been the most exciting team to watch through the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL season -- at least offensively.
Sure, the Dolphins' defense could still use a little work, but when you put up as many points as Miami has thus far, you're allowed a little leeway.
When Mike McDaniel was given his first NFL head coaching job a year ago, seemingly everyone knew the Dolphins' offense could turn into something special. But I don't think anyone saw this type of output coming. The word "absurd" may be a bit overused in sports, but what the Dolphins are doing this season is just that.
Through six games, Miami is averaging 498.7 yards per game, easily leading the league. Ranking second on the list are the Philadelphia Eagles, who are averaging more than 100 yards less at 395.0.
And the beauty is that McDaniel has a well-rounded attack as the Dolphins lead in both passing yards per game (316.8) and rushing yards per game (181.8).
As you can imagine, Miami also leads the league in scoring at 37.2 points per game. The San Francisco 49ers rank second there at 30.7.
If the Dolphins can somehow manage to produce just a little bit more as the season progresses, they've got a real shot at becoming the highest-scoring team in NFL history. That honor currently belongs to Peyton Manning and the 2013 Denver Broncos, who averaged 37.9 points per game en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 48.
If the numbers just mentioned weren't enough to prove just how dominant Mike McDaniel's Miami offense has been, these three player-related stats should do the trick.
Tyreek Hill is averaging five yards per route run
Per Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson, the best yards per route run ever recorded by PFF was Steve Smith at just over 3.7.
This season, Tyreek Hill is at 5.02, which is unheard of. As Monson so eloquently states, "That's five yards every time he runs a pass pattern."
To put that in perspective, Hill led the league in this same category a year ago at 3.20. Justin Jefferson, who had 1,809 receiving yards in 2022, ranked second at 2.62. So, yes, 5.02 is absurd.
But it's also one of the main reasons Hill already has 814 receiving yards through six games and is on pace to shatter the NFL's single-season record.
Raheem Mostert has the highest yards-per-carry average among running backs in NFL history
By way of rushing for 115 yards on just 17 carries during the Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers, Raheem Mostert now owns the highest yards-per-carry average of any running back in the Super Bowl era.
With 2,930 yards on 540 carries during his nine-year career, the Purdue product has averaged 5.425 yards per carry, surpassing Bo Jackson (5.401) and Jamaal Charles (5.375).
With nine touchdowns through six games, Mostert could also challenge LaDainian Tomlinson's single-season record for scores on the ground. The Chargers legend notched 28 rushing touchdowns in 2006. Just a little bonus for you there.
Tua Tagovailoa is No. 1 in essentially every major passing category
We certainly can't discuss the Miami Dolphins' offense without mentioning Tua Tagovailoa, who may just be in the top spot in the NFL MVP race through six weeks.
I mean, he's at the top of just about every other list as it pertains to quarterbacks right now, so he undoubtedly has to be in the conversation. As for exactly which categories he leads, take a look.
- Passing Yards: 1,876
- Passing Yards Per Game: 312.7
- Passing TDs: 14 (T-1st)
- TD%: 7.1
- Passing Success Rate: 57.6%
- Yards Per Attempt: 9.5
- Yards Per Completion: 13.4
- Passer Rating: 114.1
Tagovailoa also ranks second in completion percentage at 71.1%, trailing only Josh Allen (71.7%).
Yeah, the Miami Dolphins are for real. And if everyone can stay healthy, they'll be a genuine threat to win the AFC. Up next for Mike McDaniel & Co. is a possible Super Bowl 58 preview as Miami battles the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.