3 Alabama football players to blame after Tide lost to Texas
Alabama needed key players to step up against Texas. They didn't.
It may be too early to call the Alabama dynasty finished, but the Crimson Tide have been showing cracks in the armor. Saturday's loss to the Texas Longhorns made them look wider than ever.
In the past, the Tide imposed their will on the opposition. During the loss against Texas, the Longhorns were the ones in control.
Nick Saban and his coaching staff have to answer questions about the preparation of their team, but winning and losing comes down to players making plays. Alabama's players didn't get the job done.
Alabama football player to blame for Texas loss: CB Terrion Arnold
When it comes down to it, defense wasn't the main reason Alabama lost the game. The defense played well in the first half and then broke down in the second. Tide turnovers put them in tough spots and resulted in 10 points.
Having said that, there were breakdowns on defense that will send Saban into a rage when he watches them back on tape. Terrion Arnold was at the scene of the crime far too often.
The couple of bright moments for the corner were eclipsed by the bad ones. Arnold committed two of the Tide's 10 penalties on the night. He got beat multiple times. He missed tackles.
When playing a quarterback like Quinn Ewers, the secondary has to be on top of their Ps and Qs. Having even one player off their game is incredibly costly.