3 Alabama players who shut up the doubters vs. Ole Miss
All the talk around Alabama football being finished was overblown and these three Crimson Tide players made sure the college football world knows it.
Alabama was firmly on upset alert in Week 4 going up against Ole Miss. Why not? After a miserable performance against USF the week before, the Tide looked as vulnerable as ever.
Despite all the talk, Nick Saban and his team responded with a resilient performance against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. The 24-10 victory wasn't always pretty, but it showed that it'll take a lot more to kill the Alabama dynasty.
Which players stepped up and did the work needed to change the narrative around the Tide?
Alabama players who shut up doubters vs. Ole Miss: No. 3 QB Jalen Milroe
No one benefited more from seeing Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson lead the Alabama offense than Jalen Milroe. The quarterback may not be the finished article — he's certainly not Bryce Young — but he's by far the most effective quarterback the Crimson Tide have available right now.
Milroe proved that himself against Ole Miss, going 17-of-21 with 225 yards and a touchdown through the air and 28 yards on the ground.
In fact, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees may want to take note of just how unreliable his offensive line is and ask Milroe to use his legs even more often. He can already sling it downfield.
Milroe isn't the perfect QB, but playing to his strength could lead Alabama to plenty of success. The signs were there against Ole Miss.