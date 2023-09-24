3 Alabama players who shut up the doubters vs. Ole Miss
All the talk around Alabama football being finished was overblown and these three Crimson Tide players made sure the college football world knows it.
Alabama football players who shut up doubters vs. Ole Miss: No. 2 RB Jase McClellan
It's time for Alabama fans to pool their money to buy every billboard and advertising space between Rees' home and the Alabama campus. Blanket Tuscaloosa with signs saying "Tommy, give the ball to Jase McClellan."
McClellan got the ball against Ole Miss and he certainly ran with it. The running back had 105 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He averaged 6.2 yards per rush.
It's not that McClellan has been doubted this year, but he didn't get used to the full extent he could have in the first two weeks of the season. He finally had more of a chance to make an impact with 13 carries against South Florida last year.
McClellan should be an even bigger part of the Tide attack. He made that very clear against Ole Miss.
Alabama had transitioned philosophically towards a passing offense over the past few years because they had premiere talent at quarterback. They don't have that anymore.
What they do have is a quarterback who can run and strike a defense over the top. They also have a running back who can carry the load. Fully committing to the rushing attack is key to whatever the offense hopes to achieve this year.