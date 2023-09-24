3 Alabama players who shut up the doubters vs. Ole Miss
All the talk around Alabama football being finished was overblown and these three Crimson Tide players made sure the college football world knows it.
Alabama players who shut up doubters vs. Ole Miss: No. 1 LB Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner was an absolute non-factor against Texas with three tackles, no sacks, no tackles for loss, no pass deflections. The linebacker came into the season expecting to be a playmaker. In the biggest game of the early season slate, he was a ghost.
Well, Turner has spent the last two weeks proving that he is one of the most dangerous defenders in the land. Ole Miss was his best performance yet.
Turner had five tackles, four of them solo, with three tackles for loss including two sacks. He also forced a fumble.
The Rebels offensive line couldn't cope with Turner. He hurried Jaxson Dart twice and made him considerably less effective by moving him off his spot all game.
The key to Turner's performance is when he came up with the biggest plays. The fourth quarter belonged to No. 15. That's when he logged both of his sacks. One of those came on a third-and-11.
With Turner disrupting the quarterback, Alabama's defense can absolutely carry the team to SEC contention.