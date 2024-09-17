3 All-Stars Warriors should prefer over Jimmy Butler amid trade rumors
The Golden State Warriors have entered the chat surrounding Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s future. With reports suggesting Butler could land in Brooklyn, Golden State, or stay in Miami, the Warriors must consider alternatives to keep Steph Curry happy and competitive in the ever-tough Western Conference.
However, due to the new agreement between the NBA and CBA, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has hard-capped the team at the second apron. This restricts their financial flexibility, making it difficult to sign significant free agents.
After extending Steph Curry through 2026-2027 and with Jonathan Kuminga unlikely to receive a max contract, the Warriors are faced with the dilemma of an aging Draymond Green still on the roster. If they want to remain contenders in a stacked Western Conference, they must act quickly. Here are three alternative All-Star targets the Warriors should consider pursuing soon:
3. LaMelo Ball
Golden State Warriors receive: LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry
Charlotte Hornets receive: Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, Brandon Podziemski
This trade would allow the Warriors to correct their 2020 draft mistake when they selected James Wiseman over LaMelo Ball. The Hornets, in turn, would receive veterans Wiggins and Hield, along with the potential of Brandon Podziemski. Wiggins provides a versatile forward who can stretch the floor, while Hield adds much-needed 3-point shooting to a team ranked below average from beyond the arc. For a team that has watched Ball underwhelm on the court and struggle to stay healthy enough to play, this could be an easy way out for a rebuild around Brandon Miller.
The Warriors, meanwhile, would get LaMelo, a 6-foot-7 point guard who complements Curry’s style of play and could be groomed as his eventual successor. Seth Curry adds bench scoring and familiarity, providing additional shooting depth. LaMelo’s injury history is a concern, but if healthy, he has the potential to run the show for Golden State after Curry’s time.
2. Kawhi Leonard
Golden State Warriors receive: Kawhi Leonard, Mo Bamba
Los Angeles Clippers receive: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins
If the Clippers fail to re-sign Paul George, rumors could intensify about Kawhi Leonard's future. Trading for Leonard would add another Finals MVP to the Warriors, pairing him with Curry in a dynamic duo. The Clippers would get Wiggins and Green, who bring defense and leadership to a team that needs to rebuild. Leonard’s 23.7 points per game last season and his two-way dominance would strengthen the Warriors on both ends of the floor while giving Kuminga a chance to develop more in a starting role.
1. Lakers Youth
Golden State Warriors receive: Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga
While this trade doesn’t involve an All-Star, the potential upside of Reaves and Hachimura could pay off for Golden State. Both are only 26 and could thrive in a deep playoff run. Reaves, who was involved in trade rumors earlier this offseason, would add versatility and scoring to the Warriors' backcourt. Hachimura, with his size and scoring ability, could be an essential forward in Golden State's system. Jaxson Hayes, meanwhile, provides depth at the center position, especially given the Lakers’ crowded frontcourt with Anthony Davis, Christian Wood, and Christian Koloko.
This trade also allows the Lakers to reunite LeBron James with his close friend Draymond Green, giving Green a fresh start and a chance to leave behind the suspensions and fines that have marked his recent seasons. Kuminga would also have a chance to grow in L.A.’s system, potentially earning a max extension as he establishes himself as a starter.
In all of these scenarios, the Warriors are weighing their options to stay competitive and keep Curry in contention, while also preparing for the post-Curry era. Whether it’s bringing in a star like LaMelo or Kawhi or investing in promising young talent from the Lakers, Golden State needs to act fast to remain relevant in the evolving Western Conference.