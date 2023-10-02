3 areas where Lakers should be drastically improved in 2023-24
The Lakers head into this season after a surprise Western Conference Finals appearance. How have they improved over the offseason?
The Los Angeles Lakers head into this season after making the Western Conference Finals. This is remarkable considering at one point the team was the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference.
Based on age and recent history, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are poised to miss some time due to injury.
While the team will be missing their stars at some point this season, they will have perhaps the deepest roster since LeBron came to L.A. As a whole, the Lakers will be a lot better than they were last season. Here are three reasons why, they will be better this season.
3 reasons that the Lakers will be better this year: 3. Austin Reaves' continued development
Austin Reaves fully exploded on the scene as a starting-level player last season. He is only 25-years-old but he has plenty of time to grow as a player. Reaves was re-signed on a four-year deal. The young player played extremely well in the FIBA World Cup and will continue to grow as the season goes on.
While he will not be an All-Star by any means, Reaves could turn into an above-average starting level by the end of the season. Certainly, at the end of the day, Anthony Davis and LeBron James will help create good looks for Austin Reaves this season. The defense's attention will not be on Reaves which will help him be an offensive weapon.
The Lakers are primed to be one of the best teams in the league and a lot of that will be because of Reaves.