3 areas where Lakers should be drastically improved in 2023-24
The Lakers head into this season after a surprise Western Conference Finals appearance. How have they improved over the offseason?
3 reasons that the Lakers will be better this year: 1. Gabe Vincent
Adding Gabe Vincent will help this roster a lot. If the Lakers can rightfully slot him as a backup point guard, then he will flourish in that role. He was a key piece of the Heat's NBA Finals run last season and his shooting and creation ability are something the Lakers' second unit was really lacking last season.
As a whole, this will help the team compete with the Denver Nuggets if they face off in a playoff rematch. This is a Lakers team that may only require a few more small pieces in order to reach the mountaintop once again. They should have less turmoil and they're better equipped to handle a variety of matchups and the kinds of injuries that inevitably crop up throughout a season.