3 Arizona Diamondbacks to blame for World Series Game 4 loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks tried to make things interesting in the ninth inning, but eventually the Texas Rangers shut the door on any Game 4 comeback attempt.
By Mark Powell
The Texas Rangers held on against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series, and moved a step closer to winning their first ever fall classic. Bruce Bochy ensured the Rangers did not repeat their past mistakes, as he inserted Jose Leclerc into the game the minute matters got uncomfortable for Texas. The Rangers would go on to win 11-7 before things turned scary on Halloween.
While the Rangers are just one win away from reaching the pinnacle of the sport, the Arizona Diamondbacks are one loss away from ending their season in disappointment. The D'Backs haven't looked themselves ever since returning to Chase Field following a dominant Game 2 win in Arlington. There is plenty of blame to go around for that fact.
Arizona Diamondbacks to blame: Torey Lovullo
Prior to Game 4, manager Torey Lovullo had a tough decision to make -- did he go with a traditional starter and perhaps risk the high-powered Rangers lineup teeing off to begin what could amount to a must-win for Arizona, or did he got with his gut and trust what got him here. Lovullo chose the latter, and it turned out to be the wrong decision.
The Diamondbacks pitched a bullpen game on Tuesday night, and it did not go according to plan. Texas scored 11 runs, and while only six of those were earned, the scorecard doesn't tell the entire story. This bunch did not look confident from the first pitch onward, minus perhaps Ryne Nelson.
“I don't know what that answer is,” Lovullo said prior to Game 4. “But we have a couple of bulk guys we know of in our bullpen. And Don Drysdale is not going to fall out of the sky. It's definitely going to be somebody in our bullpen that's going to start the day tomorrow. Who it is and where it is depends on where we get through tonight.”
Considering Nelson threw over five innings of one-run ball, it's tough not to wonder if he could've simply done the same, only moved up to the first inning. It's easy to second guess, but Lovullo's strategy backfired.