3 Arizona Diamondbacks to blame for World Series Game 4 loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks tried to make things interesting in the ninth inning, but eventually the Texas Rangers shut the door on any Game 4 comeback attempt.
By Mark Powell
Arizona Diamondbacks to blame: Christian Walker
It's tough to be too hard on Christian Walker, as he was one of the only hitters in the Arizona lineup who showed up prior to the eighth inning. However, a costly error -- in which he bobled a potential double play ball -- led to five unearned runs. It was the first error of the World Series, and Walker's second mental flaw in two days.
Walker ran through a stop sign by the Arizona third base coach in Game 3 which would have scored the Diamondbacks first run of the game at the time. World Series are decided by just a few runs, one way or another. Five runs would have won Arizona Game 4, and that early advantage in Game 3 could have changed everything.
Diamondbacks fans showed Walker some surprising support early in Game 3, despite the fact he was hitting under the mendoza line for the postseason at the time. In many ways, they gave him the Trea Turner treatment. While he has turned things around at the plate, that has not translated into success in other facets of his game.