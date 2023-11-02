3 Arizona Diamondbacks who won't be back and where they'll go
After losing the World Series to the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks will now have to retool their roster after some departures
By Kevin Henry
With the World Series now in the rearview mirror, the Arizona Diamondbacks, like all MLB teams, will face some roster decisions in the near future that will impact their chances of winning the 2024 Fall Classic.
Arizona's run to the World Series was arguably unexpected. However, with wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadephia Phillies in the final two rounds of the postseason, the Diamondbacks proved they belonged in the spotlight as the National League champion.
Can they make a return to the World Series in 2024? It's possible, but they will have to do it without these three players who were parts of the 2023 squad.
Evan Longoria won't return to the Arizona Diamondbacks
It took 15 seasons for Longoria to get back to the World Series, first getting to the Fall Classic with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008 before making it back with Arizona in 2023. Neither trip, however, resulted in the three-time All-Star earning a ring.
Longoria was 1-for-3 in Game 5, capping off a disappointing postseason where he batted just .167 with no homers and four RBI. The 38-year-old Longoria told The Athletic (subscription required) that, in his mind, there was a "70 percent chance" that he would retire before this season. However, Arizona came with a one-year, $4 million contract and retirement was pushed off. However, it seems likely that Game 5 could be the last game of Longoria's career, meaning he could very well walk away from the game this offseason with two trips to the World Series, but no championships.