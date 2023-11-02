3 Arizona Diamondbacks who won't be back and where they'll go
After losing the World Series to the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks will now have to retool their roster after some departures
By Kevin Henry
Tommy Pham won't return to the Arizona Diamondbacks
Acquired in a trade with the New York Mets at the MLB trade deadline, Pham went 0-for-3 as Arizona's designated hitter on Wednesday night, a disappointing end to what has been a solid postseason for the 35-year-old outfielder/DH.
Pham has proven that he can help a team not only get to the postseason, but succeed when they get there. That's a quality that plenty of teams will want to bring into their clubhouse. Having played for seven teams in his 10-year career, sticking around in one place for long has never been a strength for Pham, and that trend will continue this offseason.
With a salary from 2023 at $7.5 million, Pham will likely come at a decent price for any team looking to add a veteran to their roster. Pham will be looking to earn his first ring, and will find an opportunity to do that with the Minnesota Twins. After all, Pham doesnt need to be a starter for a team, but he can certainly be a capable fill-in when needed.