3 Arizona Diamondbacks who won't be back and where they'll go
After losing the World Series to the Texas Rangers, the Arizona Diamondbacks will now have to retool their roster after some departures
By Kevin Henry
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. won't return to the Arizona Diamondbacks
One of the key pieces of the trade between Arizona and Toronto that changed the season for both squads, Gurriel earned his first All-Star Game nod and played in a career-high 145 games. A slash line of .261/.309/.463 with a career-high 24 home runs came at a good time for the 30-year-old, who is finishing up a seven-year, $22 million with a player opt-out for this offseason. He's in line for a major payday and will be a hot commodity this winter.
Gurriel made an impact in Arizona, both at the plate and in the field. His 14 Defensive Runs Saved were the most of any NL outfielder and second in all of baseball to only Cleveland's Steven Kwan. In his one season with the Diamondbacks, Gurriel proved himself to be a difference-maker on both sides of the diamond, and that will only boost his value this winter.
Look for Gurriel to ink a multi-year deal with the San Francisco Giants this offseason, staying in the division and becoming a problem rather than an asset for the Diamondbacks.