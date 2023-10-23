3 Astros to blame for failing to close out ALCS vs. Rangers in Game 6
The Houston Astros couldn't find their groove at home in Game 6 of the ALCS, losing to the Rangers. Who is at fault?
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are heading to Game 7 in the ALCS after the Rangers continued the trend of road victories in the series.
On Sunday, Texas prevailed 9-2 to force the decisive final outing, tying the series at 3-3.
The Astros didn't do enough in any phase of the game to come away with a win. Who bears the most blame?
3. Kyle Tucker and the whole lineup
It's really simple. In a closeout game, the Astros needed a whole lot more than two runs and six total hits. It's no shock that Houston has won the three games in the series in which they scored five runs or more.
Houston left nine runners stranded and went 1-of-8 with runners in scoring position.
In fact, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Abreu were the only Astros with hits on the night, each accounting for two. Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Pena and Martin Maldanado all failed to log a hit. None of the pinch hitters Houston turned two put a ball into play either.
Tucker was good on Friday night going 2-for-3 with a walk. But he's been absent far too often in the series against the Rangers. In three losses, he's gone 0-for-11. He was 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position on Sunday.