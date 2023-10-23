3 Astros to blame for failing to close out ALCS vs. Rangers in Game 6
The Houston Astros couldn't find their groove at home in Game 6 of the ALCS, losing to the Rangers. Who is at fault?
2. The Astros bullpen
Despite Framber Valdes giving up three earned runs, including two home runs, in five innings of work, the Astros were in position to pull off some late-inning heroics if the bullpen could hold firm.
Narrator voice: The bullpen did not hold firm.
It was 3-2 in the top of the eight inning when Bryan Abreu took the mound. He had his moment striking out Adolis Garcia but giving up a double to the next batter still added to the Rangers' lead.
In the top of the ninth down just two, Rafael Montero came up next and he loaded the bases without securing an out (with an assist from Jose Altuve's error). Ryne Stanek was called on to get the Astros out of the jam and he hit the first batter he faced to drive in another run.
By the time Garcia hit his game-sealing grand slam, the bullpen meltdown was complete.
We'll talk more about the circumstances of Montero's involvement, but loading the bases as a reliever isn't acceptable under any circumstances. And Stanek still gave up the grand slam when the Astros could least afford it. Their job was to get out of the inning unscathed and they failed.
The Astros needed to find a way to generate more hits, but even if they did, they'd have had a hard time winning any game in which their relievers gave up six runs in the final two innings.