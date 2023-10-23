3 Astros to blame for failing to close out ALCS vs. Rangers in Game 6
The Houston Astros couldn't find their groove at home in Game 6 of the ALCS, losing to the Rangers. Who is at fault?
1. Dusty Baker
For better or worse, Dusty Baker takes the blame for the loss. His chosen lineup didn't generate the offense he needed. His pinch hitters didn't make a mark. And his bullpen decisions proved disastrous.
Listen, Baker was in a tough spot. With the luxury of knowing he'd see a Game 7, the manager had to make some difficult calls.
The fact that he turned to Rafael Montero instead of Ryan Pressly was telling. He may need Pressly as fresh as possible in Game 7 with Bryan Abreu facing a potential suspension.
But playing for Game 7 may have been a mistake. After all, Baker has never managed a Game 7 win.
Moreover, putting in Montero, who loaded the bases and set up the grand slam given up by Ryne Stanek, ultimately gave the Rangers a huge pitching boost as well. They didn't need to use Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning. He got to save his arm.
With Abreu facing a potential suspension for Game 7, Baker could have left him in for the eighth. He could have gone with the more reliable Stanek straight away.
Baker managed for Game 7. Now he and the Astros will have to face the consequences.