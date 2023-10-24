3 Astros to blame after blowout Game 7 loss to Rangers in ALCS
The Houston Astros are eliminated from the postseason after an 11-4 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 7 of the ALCS. Here are three Astros to blame for the defeat.
By Scott Rogust
The Houston Astros are a team that you can never count out. The past seven years have proven that, as they made it to the ALCS each season, won the AL pennant four times, and won the World Series twice. Even though the team failed to have much success at home this postseason run, they do know what it takes to win a pivotal game to advance in the postseason. On Monday night, they had the chance to make it to the World Series for the fifth time in those seven years.
Instead, the Astros were embarrassed at home, losing 11-4 to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers, led by manager Bruce Bochy, never let their foot off the gas pedal, scoring run after run after run to ensure that an Astros comeback wouldn't come to fruition.
As is the case for every game lost by a team, it's time to play the blame game. Here are three Astros who should be credited for the loss.
Cristian Javier had the worst start imaginable for Astros
The Astros were seemingly at an advantage in terms of the starting pitching matchup. Cristian Javier, who helped throw a no-hitter in the World Series last year, would take on Max Scherzer, who gave up five earned runs in four innings in the Game 3 loss. The odds were seemingly in their favor, but then Game 7 happened.
After getting second baseman Marcus Semien to ground out, the wheels fell off for Javier. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager crushed a solo home run to right-center field to take an early 1-0 lead. From there, Javier walked outfielder Evan Carter on five pitches, followed by RBI singles to outfielder Adolis Garcia and designated hitter Mitch Garver to put Houston in a 3-0 hole. But after a single allowed by catcher Jonah Heim, manager Dusty Baker pulled Javier from the game after getting just one out.
This set the tone for the Astros night and forced Baker to lean upon his already overworked bullpen early. That's not ideal for Houston, as they are now heading home.