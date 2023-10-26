3 Astros free agents who will leave, 2 who will stay in 2024
As the Houston Astros gear up for a pivotal offseason, here are the free agents most likely to leave — and a couple who will probably stick around.
Organizational favorite Martin Maldonado will re-sign with Astros
Martin Maldonado's season with the Astros was extremely up and down (mostly down). He slashed .191/.258/.348 with 15 home runs and 36 RBIs in 362 at-bats. He was essentially a free out in the postseason when teams can ill-afford even marginal disadvantages.
Still, Maldonado's reputation in the clubhouse remains virtually uncontested. It's clear Yanier Diaz is the future at catcher for Houston, but Maldonado has an unbreakable rapport with his pitchers and the coaching staff. There's a chance Baker's retirement changes the dynamic slightly, but Maldy is a well-documented baseball genius behind the plate. His prowess in calling games and directing traffic should endear him to any manager.
With such prominent struggles at the plate, Maldy is aggressively approaching platoon or even plain backup status. The Astros probably won't face a robust market for his services and no team will possess the same attachment to the intangibles Maldonado brings to the field. That being the case, it's wise to bet on a return.
Last season, Dusty Baker referred to Maldonado as a battle-hardened war vet, with Diaz attending "West Point." One could view an investment in Maldonado as a sustained investment in Diaz. Even if the starting job changes hands, Maldy can provide Diaz with support in the locker room and in practice. He has 13 years of MLB experience to share with the young catcher.