3 major adjustments Astros can make to turn ALCS around in Texas
Sure, the Houston Astros are down 2-0 to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS, but here's why the defending World Champions aren't out of it just yet
By Kevin Henry
2. Houston Astros need to go all in on Mad Max
Max Scherzer is scheduled to take the mound for Game 3 of the ALCS on Wednesday, marking his first time on the mound since a September 12 outing in Toronto where he suffered what was termed as a "right teres major muscle strain."
Scherzer has insisted he is fine and ready to go, and Texas manager Bruce Bochy is showing no hesitation in inserting him as the Game 3 starter. However, you never know exactly how a pitcher (even of Hall of Fame caliber like Scherzer) will respond after coming back from an injury.
Also, there is recent history with the Astros and Scherzer as Houston jumped on him for six hits and seven runs in just 3.0 innings on September 6. Taking the loss in that game, Scherzer lasted just 60 pitches, then handed it off to a bullpen that gave up five more runs in a 12-3 shellacking.
That is exactly what the Astros need to have happen in Game 3. If Houston can attack Scherzer in the same way it did just over a month ago and get into the Texas bullpen, it's a good sign for Houston.