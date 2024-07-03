3 Astros prospects who won’t survive the trade deadline if Houston goes all-in
At one point in the season, many were beginning to think that the Houston Astros would end up selling at the trade deadline. The same Houston Astros that owned the 2010's were expected to blow up their roster and sell at the deadline.
After little consideration to selling, the Astros decided to do what they do best: win. And they have won in bunches, firmly placing themselves back in the playoff race. With that in mind, it's obvious that they're going to need to buy ahead of the deadline and they're going to need to buy big.
The Houston front office has never been shy to spend big at the deadline and 2024 will be no different. No prospect is safe from being dealt in this organization.
1. OF Zach Cole
The Houston Astros will be pursuing big names at the deadline. They're not the type of team that is just content with winning 80 games or squeaking into the postseason. They want to win and they want to win the whole thing. For them to do that, they need to make a move for big names.
If they want to acquire the big names, they're going to need to move some of their top 10 prospects. Zach Cole makes the most sense for who the Astros would be willing to give up. Cole is the 6th ranked prospect in the Astros system, but he's the fourth-ranked outfielder, meaning he's quite expendable to Houston.
On the season, Cole is slashing .226/.342/.395, but has still shown some promise with the bat. He has the big potential that a lot of the selling teams are looking for. He has tremendous raw power, an incredible arm and he's a tremendous athlete. He has plus speed and a good glove in the outfield as well. The only thing he's missing is consistent bat to ball ability, which, if cleaned up, would make Cole a true five tool prospect.
2. RHP AJ Blubaugh
When dealing with selling teams, they will often ask for pitching. Pitching is like gold in the trade market, especially when the Astros are going to be going after a starter of their own. If they want to acquire a starter in their own rotation, they're going to need to part ways with one of their best pitching prospects. The best pitching prospect in the Astros system is the righty, AJ Blubaugh.
Blubaugh holds an ERA of 3.53 in 13 starts at Triple-A this year. The righty has quite the developed arsenal as well as above average command. He has multiple plus pitches and if the Astros don't make a move for a starter, he very well could get his chance in 2024. Whichever team Blubaugh ends up on, he will likely be a key piece of the rotation by the end of next season.
There will be no blockbuster trade for a starting pitcher without the Astros giving up Blubaugh in the package. Obviously, this isn't ideal for Houston, but it's simply what they would have to do in order to make the World Series push that they are desperately trying for.
3. OF Colin Barber
The Astros will absolutely be in the market for rental bats and rental bullpen arms as well as the big pieces talked about earlier. This is where Colin Barber comes into play as a diverse trade chip for the Astros to use.
Barber could be dealt as a smaller piece that pushes a deal over the top in a huge, blockbuster deal. He could be the last piece that gets a deal for a name like Jack Flaherty or Garrett Crochet done. He could also be involved in a one for one deal, whether it be for a rental bat or a bullpen arm like Tanner Scott.
On the season, Barber is slashing .257/.304/.426 with 11 extra base hits. He needs to continue to work on his approach and plate discipline though, as he's drawn just eight walks compared to over 40 strikeouts. Still, he holds enough potential to be a key piece in a trade for the Astros.
Barber is the organization's 19th ranked prospect, but there are seven outfield prospects ranked above him. He's more expendable than a name like Zach Cole, but he doesn't have the value in a deal that Cole does. Still, when Houston gets aggressive over these next few weeks, expect the name Colin Barber to be mentioned quite a bit.