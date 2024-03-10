3 Atlanta Braves spring training heroes who won't make Opening Day roster
Unfortunately for these Atlanta Braves, great spring training stats don't always lead to a roster spot.
By Mark Powell
2. Chadwick Tromp won't start the season on Braves roster
The Braves don't need another catcher, as Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud should have the position covered. Teams sometimes carry three catchers on the roster, but Atlanta rarely does so, especially considering how productive both Murphy and d'Arnaud can be behind the plate. Tromp is one injury away from being called up after signing a minor-league contract with the Braves this winter.
Tromp was likely signed as a stash candidate in Triple-A Gwinnett. He's been with the organization for awhile now, and the new contract provides the Braves with a fresh set of options. Despite some lackluster stats at the minor-league level, Atlanta proved they value Tromp as a member of their catching core in free agency, as MLBTR's Darragh McDonald writes:
"Atlanta non-tendered Tromp...even though he wasn’t yet arbitration eligible. By doing so, they made him a free agent without exposing him to waivers, which allowed them to quickly re-sign him this week in a non-roster capacity...Tromp will give them a bit of depth in Triple-A to be called upon if an injury creates a need. If he gets added back to the roster next year, he still has one option year remaining."
As previously mentioned, Tromp is just one injury away, and is a veteran backstop the Braves can trust to catch big-league innings. He's a valuable asset, even in Triple-A.