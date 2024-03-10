3 Atlanta Braves spring training heroes who won't make Opening Day roster
Unfortunately for these Atlanta Braves, great spring training stats don't always lead to a roster spot.
By Mark Powell
1. Phillip Evans will report to Triple-A Gwinnett
The Braves signed Phillip Evans this December as corner infield depth. Evans will report to Triple-A Gwinnett, but put up some impressive numbers at Braves camp this spring. In nine games, Evans slashed .313/.350/.375 against opposing big leaguers, proving he may not be long for Triple-A, especially if the Braves have injury struggles at the corners or DH.
Evans does have big-league experience, as he recently spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Evans spent the majority of last season in Reno with the Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate. There, he put up solid numbers, perhaps proving himself to be the perfect Quadruple-A player -- in that sense, Evans is a capable big-league bat but lacking the necessary pop and defensive prowess to be an everyday player.
As Lindsay Crosby of Fan Nation wrote, Evans is coming off the best year of his career.
"Evans had, by far, the best season of his career with AAA Reno last season, batting .312/.424/.439 with 37 extra base hits and more walks (92) than strikeouts (75). While Reno and the entire Pacific Coast League is known for being great hitter's parks, Evans did show at least league average power, with an 102.8 mph 90th percentile exit velo."
Evans is a great depth option for the Braves, which feature Matt Olson and Austin Riley as their primary first base options. At third, Atlanta will turn to Riley and Orlando Arcia. Were any of those sluggers to go down, Evans should receive the call.