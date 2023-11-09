3 Atlanta Braves who could follow Ron Washington to the Angels
With Ron Washington headed to the Los Angeles Angels to fill their managerial opening, could some available Atlanta Braves follow him?
By Mark Powell
Vaughn Grissom is a possible trade candidate for the Angels
Vaughn Grissom and Ron Washington have an excellent relationship dating back to last winter, when the then-Braves assistant worked with Grissom defensively in hopes of making him a long-term replacement for Dansby Swanson. As it turns out, that wasn't really necessary as Orlando Arcia emerged as an All-Star at short. Now, Grissom could be on the outs if Anthopoulos cannot find a position for him to play on this Braves roster.
The Angels are a team with far more holes to fill. Grissom's relationship with Washington is a good one, and Wash believes he has the potential to be a special player when given consistent opportunities.
“When they talked about maybe they wouldn’t be bringing Dansby back, I just wanted to make sure with every option we had, we could do something with it,” Washington said at the time. “This kid is talented. I just felt if I could spend some time with him over the winter, we can get him ahead of the curve. And believe me, just watch. Just watch.”
The Braves could choose to move Grissom to right field and replace Rosario internally. That would remove him as trade bait. But assuming Anthopoulos decides to replace Rosario via free agency or trade, Grissom could be headed elsewhere.