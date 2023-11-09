3 Atlanta Braves who could follow Ron Washington to the Angels
With Ron Washington headed to the Los Angeles Angels to fill their managerial opening, could some available Atlanta Braves follow him?
By Mark Powell
If the Braves are willing to trade Travis d'Arnaud, Angels are a suitor
The Braves signed Travis d'Arnaud to a contract extension that runs through next season just a few months back to take him off the free agent market this winter. d'Arnaud was used frequently as a backup catcher and even DH in relief of Marcell Ozuna. However, he's an embarrassment of riches behind the plate and, ultimately, expendable.
If the Angels were able to offer up some real MLB talent in return, d'Arnaud would be an upgrade behind the plate in Anaheim. Logan O'Hoppe is fine, but d'Arnaud is a borderline All-Star at his best. He can lead a pitching staff and offers a steady bat when given regular opportunities. He and Sean Murphy make for the best catching duo in the sport at this moment, but Washington and the Angels front office should try and break that pair apart.
Anthopoulos values d'Arnaud, as his veteran presence provides more to the Braves beyond just his production. d'Arnaud has been with the team for years and is a respected member of the clubhouse. That's exactly why Washington should target him, along with the obvious on-field upgrade.
Trading for d'Arnaud would not be cheap, as good catchers are always valuable, but it's worth a shot.