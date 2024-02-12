3 Atlanta Braves who will be better in 2024 and 2 who won't
The Atlanta Braves are on a shortlist of teams who can realistically win the World Series this year.
By John Buhler
1. Michael Harris II looks to bounce back after his sophomore slump
If anybody on the 2024 Braves is due for an awesome season, it has to be centerfielder Michael Harris II. Fresh off his NL Rookie of the Year campaign in 2022, Harris had a first half to forget in 2023. He tweaked his back trying to steal a bag very early on in the season. This contributed to his bat not being up to par for the better part of 2023. While he did turn it around late, it was a forgettable year.
I think playing alongside reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. will bring out the best in him both defensively and offensively. While Harris may never be able to do what Acuña does on the baseball diamond, simply because most people can't, I venture to guess his third season with the Braves will be closer to the first than the last. It would not shock me if he made the NL All-Star squad in 2024.
Overall, Harris will benefit from hitting later in the order as a secondary lead-off man of sorts alongside Acuña. Atlanta could be one of the toughest outs in baseball if the offense once again fires on all cylinders. Yes, there will be players who will regress to the mean in some capacity, but the same can be said for Harris. We have not seen his best baseball with the Braves. He is just getting started.
Harris' glove will always do the talking, but a better approach at the plate will make everyone better.