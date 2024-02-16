3 Atlanta Braves who won't be back in 2025 if Ronald Acuña signs an extension
Ronald Acuña Jr. signing another long-term extension might impact the futures of these three Braves players.
2) A.J. Minter won't be back for the Braves if Ronald Acuña Jr. signs an extension
A.J. Minter has developed from a pitcher who had an ERA over 7.00 in his third season to one of the premier left-handed relievers in all of baseball. He's been one of baseball's best set-up men for the last four seasons, and there's no reason to expect he won't be dominant once again pitching in front of Raisel Iglesias.
Minter is another Braves player who has not signed a long-term extension to stay with the franchise. If an extension doesn't happen anytime soon, he's bound to hit free agency as this is the final year of his deal. Assuming that happens, will the Braves choose to pay him?
Minter isn't going to get paid in the way Josh Hader got paid, but there's every reason to believe he's going to get a fairly lucrative multi-year deal that could even extend past when an Acuña extension might kick in. Minter is just 30 years old and will likely be the best available left-handed reliever on the market.
If Minter gets a large contract, it's really hard to envision the Braves being the team that gives it to him. Pretty much everyone in Atlanta's bullpen is locked in past the 2024 season, so while losing Minter would be tough, they have enough talent internally to make up for it, and can always sign a cheaper option in free agency.
Minter is another Braves player who might leave whether Acuña signs an extension or not, but with an Acuña extension, it becomes increasingly unlikely.