3 Atlanta Braves who won't be back in 2025 if Ronald Acuña signs an extension
Ronald Acuña Jr. signing another long-term extension might impact the futures of these three Braves players.
1) Marcell Ozuna won't be in Atlanta for much longer if the Braves extend Ronald Acuña Jr.
Originally, it looked like the four-year deal worth $65 million that Marcell Ozuna signed prior to the 2021 season to remain in Atlanta was going to be one of, if not the worst contract in Braves franchise history. Ozuna had struggled on the field, and had run into a bevy of issues off of it.
He was given one more chance to produce in the 2023 season, and after a rough beginning, did not disappoint. Ozuna looked like his old self on the field, slashing .274/.346/.558 with 40 home runs and 100 RBI putting up a 138 OPS+ and even receiving some late MVP votes.
For as good as Ozuna was last season, who knows how long he's going to stay with the Braves? This is the final guaranteed year of his contract. Ozuna has a $16 million club option for the 2025 season that the Braves can opt to accept or reject. If Acuña is signed, maybe they'll be more convinced to reject and save some money.
The Braves lineup is stacked top to bottom whether Ozuna is involved or not. The DH spot might appear a bit weak, but the Braves can simply put one of Travis d'Arnaud or Sean Murphy there, and can also choose to sign a much cheaper option in free agency. They don't need Ozuna to put together the best offense in the league.
The Ozuna decision will depend a lot on what transpires this upcoming season. If he has another big year, chances are, the Braves will choose to bring him back for one final season. If he struggles or gets into trouble off the field, this season could be his last. If Acuña is signed, the Braves might pursue a cheaper option whether he has a good year or a down year.