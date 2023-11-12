3 Baltimore Ravens to blame for brutal meltdown against the Browns
The Baltimore Ravens had a Week 10 win over the Cleveland Browns in the bag, until they didn't.
By Jack Posey
Lamar Jackson deserves some blame
Lamar Jackson is the clear leader for the Ravens. His play is judged harshly every week, just because many people don’t agree with his style of play. Jackson was held scoreless in the first half, though he did facilitate two scoring drives, one with a Keaton Mitchell score and the other for a field goal en route to a score of 17-6 going to halftime. Lamar did throw a pick before the half.
Coming out of halftime, he would immediately find Odell Beckham Jr. for a slant that would take him to the end zone, a play showing shades of prime OBJ. Jackson would then be sidelined for a large majority of the third quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Ravens would then score thanks to Gus Edwards, but it would be the last time the offense would find themselves in the red zone. The Ravens would get the ball back and Jackson would throw a pick-six. The Browns would miss the extra point to tie the game, but Jackson and the offense could not move the ball the following drive giving the ball right back to the Browns putting the game in their hands.
Jackson will need to be in MVP form against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.