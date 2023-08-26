3 Bears who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 4, and 1 on verge of being cut
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their preseason and a number of players secured their spots while others are facing the cut.
September is nearly upon us, and that means the NFL preseason has come to an end. For the Chicago Bears, they are now in a difficult predicament.
The roster stands at around 90 players. Soon, it will be trimmed down to 53. Some decisions are quick and easy. Others, not so much. This is due in large part to the Bears feeling a sense of loyalty due to contracts (unethical) and being unwilling to risk losing a very good young player (more understandable.
So, how does this team go through this process? The task starts with identifying which players are safe from being cut, and despite a poor record last season, the worst in the NFL, Chicago has enough players, thanks to the draft and free agency, that they know they can keep around and improve upon next season.
For the others that are on the verge of being let go, the question comes down to what have they done during the preseason and their time with the organization that makes them worth sticking around. Additionally, what if a better option comes around on the waiver wire? There's a lot to take into consideration.
Let's take a look at some players who did enough in the preseason to stick around and at one in particular who may be on his way out of town.
No. 1 player the Bears should keep on 53-man roster: DE Terrell Lewis
Granted, Terrell Lewis didn't blow up on the stat sheet against Buffalo like he did against Tennessee and Indianapolis. However, in his limited action, Lewis showed the same burst and quickness off the edge that should have defensive coaches in Chicago vouching for his employment within the organization.
Additionally, with the news coming down that fellow teammate Trevis Gipson is seeking a trade, it might be even more paramount that Chicago retains Lewis to help with their pass rush. The unit is already struggling as it is, but losing one if not two of their bright spots this preseason would be a severe blow to the unit.
The Bears have to be careful with whom they choose to let go, and losing Terrell Lewis would be an absolute mistake. If Gipson goes, some form of compensation has to return. But you can't lose both. Lewis has done enough to stick around, so keep him.