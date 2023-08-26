3 Bears who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 4, and 1 on verge of being cut
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their preseason and a number of players secured their spots while others are facing the cut.
No. 2 player the Bears should keep on 53-man roster: S AJ Thomas
If you didn't know who AJ Thomas was before the Buffalo game, you certainly know it now. Considering the Bears have a deep core of bodies in the secondary, making the team part of that group is a tall task in and of itself. After the effort he showed against the Bills, Thomas has earned the right to stick around.
The way he flew around and was going after the ball, combined with how, despite the defensive unit struggled as a whole, Thomas was not afraid to keep coming. Though the Bills' offense kept having good strides and relatively had a great day against the Bears' secondary, Thomas kept coming.
Defensive coordinator Alan Williams has coached good cornerbacks and safeties before. He knows what a good one looks like. Thomas looked like one, and for that, he needs to stick around. If he is let go, it had better be for someone who produced equally if not greater than what Thomas has done this preseason. It's hard to find an exception.