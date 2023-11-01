3 Bears who won’t be back in 2024 after surviving trade deadline
Here's a look at a trio of Chicago Bears who weren't dealt at the trade deadline but likely won't call Soldier Field home in 2024.
By Luke Norris
D'Onta Foreman, RB
I'm betting some of you thought you might see Justin Fields' name in this third and final slot. And believe me, I thought about it quite a bit.
If either one of those first-round picks for the 2024 NFL Draft ends up being the No. 1 pick, which gives them a shot at Caleb Williams, the Bears genuinely have to take a long, hard look at parting ways with Fields.
But perhaps we'll have a bigger conversation on that another day.
For the purposes of this piece, let's talk about running back D'Onta Foreman, who's been solid enough for the Bears in 2023 with 204 rushing yards and a pair of scores but just won't be necessary in 2024.
For one, they've got Khalil Herbert, who has one year remaining on his rookie contract and is still Chicago's best running back when he's healthy. He's also be cheaper.
The same goes for fourth-round rookie Roschon Johnson, who's already surpassed Foreman on the depth chart as it is and will only continue to get more touches as the season progresses.
Simply put, D'Onta Foreman won't be a priority when free agency begins and seemingly could have been dealt at the trade deadline for a late-round draft pick.