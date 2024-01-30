3 Ben Johnson backup plans the Seattle Seahawks should hire
Now that Ben Johnson has removed himself from the head coaching cycle, how should the Seattle Seahawks proceed?
By Lior Lampert
The NFL’s head coaching cycle had eight vacancies to fill following the conclusion of the 2023 regular season. Since then, six of the jobs have been occupied, with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders being the last two openings.
Perhaps, the Seahawks and Commanders have been waiting for an opportunity to hire one of the ascending coordinators still alive in the NFL playoffs, which has delayed their hiring process.
Whatever the reason may be, the search for a head coach got much tougher following the recent decision of highly sought-after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to stay with the Detroit Lions.
With arguably the biggest name in the head coaching circuit withdrawing himself from consideration, the Seahawks and Commanders will need to pivot.
Seattle should be quick to work the phones and contact these available coaching candidates before it’s too late.
3. Mike Macdonald makes too much sense for the Seahawks
Mike Macdonald’s decision to return to the NFL in 2022 after a one-year stint as Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan has paid dividends.
Before his time with the Wolverines, Macdonald spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Ravens filling various roles. Starting as an intern, Macdonald ultimately worked his way up to becoming the defensive coordinator of Michigan before returning to Baltimore to serve as their defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023.
Over the past two seasons, under the tutelage of Macdonald, the Ravens have had one of the best defenses in the NFL. This year, Baltimore’s defensive unit played a pivotal role in their quest to become the No. 1 seed in the AFC which eventually led to a trip to the AFC Championship Game.
In 2023, the Ravens led the NFL in sacks per game (3.3) and points allowed per game (16.2) while tying the New York Jets for the lowest opponent yards per play (4.6).
The Seahawks and Ravens operate under the same defensive scheme (base 3-4). So, bringing in Macdonald to be the next head coach and man a unit consisting of talented players on three levels of the defense like Jarran Reed, Bobby Wagner, Devon Witherspoon, and more could bode well for Seattle.
Moreover, Macdonald doesn’t turn 37 until June. If the Seahawks hired him, they’d be getting a young head coach who could grow with the team for the foreseeable future.
The 2023 PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year winner would be a great option for the Seahawks after missing out on Ben Johnson.