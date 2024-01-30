3 Ben Johnson backup plans the Seattle Seahawks should hire
Now that Ben Johnson has removed himself from the head coaching cycle, how should the Seattle Seahawks proceed?
By Lior Lampert
2. Mike Vrabel is still available for some lucky team
From one Mike to another.
Mike Vrabel has six years of NFL head coaching experience, including four straight winning seasons from 2018-21. The Seahawks could bring in the more experienced Mike if they feel they have a ready-made playoff roster and want to opt for a coach with postseason experience.
The Tennessee Titans’ decision to fire Vrabel after the regular season took many by surprise. Now, with only two vacancies remaining, the 2021 AP Coach of the Year Award finds himself at risk of potentially leaving this current head coaching cycle without a job.
During Vrabel’s time with the Titans, he maximized the talent on the roster given the circumstances, leading the franchise to their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 2002 during the 2019 campaign. Moreover, Vrabel led the Titans to earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2021.
In six seasons, Vrabel had a 54-45 regular season record. Vrabel’s 54 wins with the Titans rank third all-time in franchise history. His winning percentage (54.5), ranks fifth all-time among Titans head coaches.
If Seattle decides to hire Vrabel following the recent news that Ben Johnson will be staying with the Lions for at least one more season, they’d be getting a proven commodity with a track record of success in the NFL.
Not to mention, they’d be getting a coach who enjoyed a successful 14-year playing career, including three Super Bowl victories. Vrabel’s previous experience as a player bodes well for his ability to relate to and galvanize the locker room.