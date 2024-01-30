3 Ben Johnson backup plans the Seattle Seahawks should hire
Now that Ben Johnson has removed himself from the head coaching cycle, how should the Seattle Seahawks proceed?
By Lior Lampert
1. Dan Quinn has Seattle Seahawks ties
How can we discuss the available Seahawks head coaching vacancy without mentioning Dan Quinn?
Per CBS Sports’ NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Washington Commanders completed their follow-up interview with Quinn earlier today. With that in mind, the Seahawks will need to move quickly if they want to pry Quinn away from the Commanders before it’s too late.
Quinn’s connection with Seattle dating back to 2013 and 2014, when he was the team’s defensive coordinator, has been well documented throughout the head coaching cycle process.
During that time, Quinn guided the famous defensive unit now known as the “Legion of Boom,” reaching the Super Bowl in both seasons (including a victory in 2013).
After playing a pivotal role in Seattle’s success, Quinn took his talents to Atlanta, spending five seasons as the head coach of the Falcons from 2015-20. Under Quinn’s watch, the Falcons reached the Super Bowl in 2016.
Since then, Quinn has settled in as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys over the past three seasons. The Cowboys have had one of the best defensive units in the NFL during Quinn’s time in Dallas, ranking in the top five in both point and turnover differential.
Winning seems to follow Quinn wherever he goes. He’d provide Seattle with valuable experience as someone who has coached in big moments. The storyline of returning to Seattle to become the next head coach of the franchise where his rise to prominence began would only add to the intrigue of hiring Quinn.