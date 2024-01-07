3 Bengals who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
The most important thing for the Cincinnati Bengals next year is getting a fully healthy Joe Burrow.
By John Buhler
Even though they will finish with a winning record of 9-8, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in the cellar of the AFC North division. Admittedly, this was the best division in football. Entering Week 18, the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns clinched playoff berths, with the Pittsburgh Steelers still alive for one heading into the final week. As for Cincinnati, the year ends in great disappointment.
While Jake Browning played exceedingly well in relief of Joe Burrow, it was hard to see the Bengals staying afloat in the deep AFC North with a first-place schedule without their franchise quarterback available for the better part of the season. Having a fourth-place schedule will do wonders in the Bengals' chances of getting back to the Super Bowl. However, they will have some moves to make.
Even if the Bengals are in a good spot with the salary cap next season, this winter may be a good time to recalibrate a bit and see where things are at a bit. They should hope that both of their star coordinators in Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan return for one more year on Zac Taylor's staff. Under his leadership, they are so close... Unfortunately, Burrow carries with him an injury-prone label now.
With a rare chance to reset or re-evaluate, it would not shock me if these Bengals are gone in 2024.
3 Cincinnati Bengals who are not going to be with the team next season
3. Irv Smith Jr. can be upgraded upon in the 2024 NFL Draft at tight end
The Bengals have had a revolving door of sorts at the tight end positioning since their rise to power in the AFC. C.J. Uzomah was the guy for them during their run to the Super Bowl. He then got paid by the New York Jets to go back into irrelevancy. Hayden Hurst was the guy last year, but now he plays for the complete disaster in Charlotte known as the Carolina Panthers. Now, it was Irv Smith Jr.'s turn.
Smith spent his first four years in the league out of Alabama with the Minnesota Vikings. Like many Alabama tight ends before him, the idea of him was better than the real thing at the professional level. While he could be back with the Bengals for another season, I think Cincinnati is going to upgrade the tight end position either in the 2024 NFL Draft or in NFL free agency. Get them Brock Bowers, man!
For as much as I would love to see the all-world tight end from my beloved alma mater catch passes from Burrow going forward, he could be off the board before 9-8 Cincinnati is picking next spring. Regardless, the Bengals will have a tremendous opportunity ahead of them to revamp their receiving corps this offseason. I would expect that it will look much different than it has the last few seasons.
Smith could be back, but I anticipate that the Bengals will pursue a better option, one way or another.