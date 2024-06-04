3 best assist combos in the WNBA this season
June is here, and we are already almost a month into the WNBA regular season. While we've seen the same dynamic duos get back on pace as last season, others have flown under the radar.
The Connecticut Sun are on a hot streak and still have yet to lose a game this season. Connecticut is the seventh WNBA team to win its first eight games of a season; the other six all advanced to the WNBA Finals — already on a historic trajectory.
But what drives wins isn't just scoring buckets, but the playmaking that goes behind it. That's why the assist statistic is so important in basketball.
The top three assist combos in the league are a big reason why their teams are reaching the success they have this early into the season.
No. 3: Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper — Phoenix Mercury
This duo has connected for 20 assists but has not been getting the recognition that the two deserve.
Kahleah Copper surpassed 3,000 points in her career this season, while Natasha Cloud moved up to 19th all-time in assists in the WNBA. These two players' dynamic with one another runs deeper than on the court.
Both of the backcourt players come from Philadelphia, which many people say is the big reason why their play styles flow together so well. Cloud is the assist leader in the WNBA this season, with 8.8 assists per game.
The Philly natives have been shattering records just five games into this season. Last week, Copper became the first player in WNBA history to have back-to-back 37-plus point games and Cloud recorded her 11th point/assist double-double in her career which is the eighth-most in WNBA history.
No. 2: Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner — Connecticut Sun
Next up is the duo coming out of the best team in the league right now, a duo who also happens to be more than just teammates but also partners — the couple has been engaged since July of 2023.
Alyssa Thomas is in her 11th season in the league, yet she is still racking up her stats. She was one basket vs. Atlanta and one rebound vs. Dallas from triple-doubles in both those games. She had her 14th career game Sunday with 10 rebounds and 10 assists -- 10 more than any other WNBA player in history.
Thomas is the only WNBA player ever with 25 assists and 20 rebounds in a two-game span.
The duo ranks No. 2 in assists with 22. DeWanna Bonner is also the Sun's top scorer with 19.0 points per game and Thomas is one of the best playmakers in the league, averaging 9.0 assists per game. It's safe to say the two have chemistry off the court that mirrors right onto the court with their playmaking abilities together.
No. 1: Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
The top spot shouldn't surprise anyone. The combination of Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson has been nothing short of dominant. Young has already connected with Wilson for 25 assists, but what stands out so much about this specific duo is that 23 of the assists are on 2-point baskets, while just two are for 3-point makes.
In the past two games, Wilson scored a combined 57 points, 24 rebounds, eight blocks, and six assists. Young has been averaging 7.7 assists per game and 20.7 points.
With the Aces' success in the past two seasons, Young and Wilson have been the team's foundation and a significant factor in its success. So far, the Aces have started the season 4-2; last season, they lost just six games in the entire season. The sky remains the undefined limit for this team, but the league is also taking notice and catching up fast.