3 best Blue Jays backup plans with Cody Bellinger off the market
The Toronto Blue Jays are running out of options when it comes to boosting their offense.
The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason with ambitious plans. Armed with carte blanche from ownership and a directive to improve the Jays' standing in the AL East, Ross Atkins and the front office were right in the mix for Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto. The Blue Jays' primary goal was to add left-handed power to a lineup that withered in the postseason.
While it's always encouraging to see small(er) markets compete for splashy free agents and blockbuster trades, Ohtani ended up in L.A. and Soto went to New York. The Blue Jays walked away from the winter's biggest pursuits empty-handed. Now, even Cody Bellinger is off the table after he inked a three-year, $80 million contract to remain with the Chicago Cubs.
It hasn't been a complete wash for the Blue Jays this offseason. Justin Turner inked a one-year deal, and he should help quite a bit at the plate. That said, considering how the Blue Jays' season ended and how bold the front office's plans were, one can't help but be underwhelmed by the results.
That said, time is left. There are several impactful free agents still in search of a new home, and Toronto has the financial firepower to get one or two impactful deals across the finish line.
3. Blue Jays can prioritize pure power with J.D. Martinez signing
If the Blue Jays want power, look no further than J.D. Martinez. The 36-year-old was an integral part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup in 2023, slashing .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI in 432 AB. Martinez earned his sixth All-Star bid (his fifth straight) and helped steer one of the greatest offenses in modern history.
Unfortunately for Martinez, the Dodgers landed Ohtani, which solidified the DH spot for the next decade. Without room for him in the lineup or on the field, Los Angeles bade him adieu — and, so far, no teams have struck a deal.
It's a bit surprising for a bat of Martinez's caliber to last so long on the open market, but MLB teams tend to devalue one-dimensional players. Martinez is exclusively a DH at this point in his career, and age is a real concern. He won't offer much in terms of long-term sustainability. That shouldn't necessarily matter to Toronto, though. He can still help in the short term, perhaps on a one-year contract that allows Toronto to hunt for big game again next offseason.
The tricky bit is reworking the lineup around Martinez's bat. Justin Turner profiles as the Blue Jays' undisputed DH, but Martinez would instantly boot him from that spot. Turner has experience at third and first base defensively, but at 39 years old, asking him to defend — especially at the hot corner — is a risky proposition. The Jays already have Vladimir Guerror Jr. entrenched at first base, which further complicates the issue.
In the end, it may require Martinez to spend time in the outfield. Or, perhaps Guerrero flips back to third. Toronto could face a severe defensive compromise either way, but the quality of Martinez's offense — in addition to the defenders around him — could help Toronto survive.