3 best free agent destinations for Adam Duvall, and 1 pipe dream
Adam Duvall can help several teams with outfield vacancies with him being one of the best outfielders available.
MLB Free Agency looks incredibly weak on the position player side, but Adam Duvall is a player who should have a ton of interested teams once the market picks up. There aren't many outfielders not named Cody Bellinger and Teoscar Hernandez who are more well-rounded than this 35-year-old veteran.
Duvall spent this past season with Boston and slashed .243/.303/.531 with 21 home runs and 58 RBI. Putting up an .834 OPS with 21 home runs would be solid production for a full season, Duvall did this in just 92 games. Sure, playing half the time at Fenway Park helps, but Duvall has lighttower power. He's hit as many as 38 home runs in a season before and has three seasons with 30+ longballs in his career.
What makes Duvall more attractive as well is his ability to play the field. He's not like Jorge Soler as a player who teams can stick in the outfield but is really better as a DH. Duvall has won a Gold Glove before and played mostly center field for the Red Sox in 2023. He can help several teams in search of a right-handed hitting outfielder. These three come to mind, with one additional team as a potential pipe dream.
4) The Red Sox could really use Adam Duvall's right-handed bat
The Boston Red Sox were the lucky team that rostered Adam Duvall this past season, and considering how well he played at Fenway Park, that alone should have them interested in bringing him back. Duvall posted a .933 OPS in Boston, hitting 11 home runs in 44 games. 11 home runs in 44 games would put him at a 43 home run pace in a 162-game season. Just bonkers.
Duvall's success at home shouldn't be the only factor, but it certainly helps. The biggest factor should be his fit on the team, and he definitely makes a lot of sense for the 2024 Red Sox.
Right now, arguably their four best hitters include Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, and Jarren Duran. The one common denominator with those four players is they're all left-handed hitters. Boston did add Tyler O'Neill and Vaughn Grissom in trades and have Trevor Story healthy, but they could use another righty in their lineup.
Boston needing a righty is why they've expressed interest in Teoscar Hernandez. Duvall would play a similar role for Boston as Hernandez but should be much cheaper than Hernandez, allowing the Red Sox to spend money on what they really need, pitching.