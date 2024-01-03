3 best free agent destinations for Adam Duvall, and 1 pipe dream
Adam Duvall can help several teams with outfield vacancies with him being one of the best outfielders available.
3) The Mets have a huge opening for Adam Duvall in left field
As of now, the New York Mets have two of their three outfield spots locked in with Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte. The third outfield spot if the season started tomorrow would likely be occupied by one of DJ Stewart or Tyrone Taylor. In other words, the Mets need an upgrade.
How aggressive the Mets will be in searching for that outfield upgrade remains to be seen. Outside of a failed Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit, the Mets have held back from deals that wound up being for more than one year. Would they go to two for Duvall if he asked for it?
The Mets have the makings of a good team with a solid core in place, but the surrounding areas leave a lot to be desired. The Mets need help in several areas, but other than starting pitching, left field is arguably their biggest need.
Duvall's ability to play all three outfield spots with Nimmo and Marte's injury history would come in handy, and his ability to provide power to a lineup that needs it should make them one of their top priorities. He has experience playing in the NL East, and would give the Mets a really strong hitter to put in the fifth or sixth spot of their order.