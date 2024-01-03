3 best free agent destinations for Adam Duvall, and 1 pipe dream
Adam Duvall can help several teams with outfield vacancies with him being one of the best outfielders available.
2) Adam Duvall adds much-needed depth for the Angels
The Los Angeles Angels are a team that if the season started tomorrow, would have a full outfield in theory with Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Mickey Moniak starting, and Jo Adell being the team's fourth outfielder.
While the outfield can be solid if they stay healthy, health is a major concern. Both Trout and Ward suffered season-ending injuries while Adell and Moniak both had IL stints as well.
What has really destroyed the Angels in recent years is their lack of depth. Going from star talent to players who shouldn't even be in the majors has been a huge reason why they collapse year after year. Having Duvall as another outfield option who can play all three positions, potentially platoon with Moniak, and even see some time as a DH would give the Angels another much-needed depth option.
Adding Duvall also gives the Angels the opportunity to trade one of their outfielders for starting pitching help. The Halos have not added a single starter this offseason, and with Shohei Ohtani gone, that simply has to change if they actually want to be competitive like they say.
The Angels would likely have to outbid teams like the Mets and Red Sox with questionable playing time available for him and their team being subpar, but the Angels would certainly take him if he'd be open to considering them.