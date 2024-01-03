3 best free agent destinations for Adam Duvall, and 1 pipe dream
Adam Duvall can help several teams with outfield vacancies with him being one of the best outfielders available.
1) The Braves bringing Adam Duvall back is nothing more than a pipe dream
The Atlanta Braves do not need Adam Duvall. Let's make that abundantly clear. However, Duvall would have a very clear role on the 2024 Braves, and considering his success there, he might consider going back to Atlanta for a third stint.
What the Braves have to offer Duvall is the ability to platoon with Jarred Kelenic in left field, getting starts against left-handed pitching, and also coming off the bench, which is their biggest weakness.
Right now, the Braves have David Fletcher, Leury Garcia, Forrest Wall projected to come off their bench with Travis d'Arnaud as their backup catcher. No offense to Fletcher, Garcia, and Wall, but they're not the kind of bench players the Braves would want to turn to.
Having Duvall off the bench would be an incredibly unlikely luxury. He'd give them a player good enough to play every day in all three outfield spots in the event of an injury, which is something the other three bench players cannot say. It's probably unlikely Duvall signs somewhere without consistent playing time which is what makes this nothing more than a pipe dream, but it sure is fun to think about.