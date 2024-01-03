3 best free-agent destinations for Jorge Soler, and 1 pipe dream
Jorge Soler is one of the best hitters still available. Here are some of the best fits for the designated hitter.
This 2023 free agency class is beyond underwhelming when it comes to position players but does have some good designated hitters available. After his monster season, Jorge Soler is one of, if not the best DH available with Shohei Ohtani off the market.
This past season for the Miami Marlins, Soler slashed .250/.341/.512 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI in 137 games. He was arguably the biggest reason the Marlins squeaked their way into the playoffs.
While he's not a great defender and does have an extensive injury history, Soler is a player who would provide a big offensive boost for several teams. There are three teams in particular who could really use Soler, and a fourth that would almost be unfair.
4) The Arizona Diamondbacks make the most sense when it comes to Jorge Soler destinations
The Arizona Diamondbacks' offseason has been overshadowed by the Dodgers, but they've been among the most active teams in the league, trading for Eugenio Suarez, signing Eduardo Rodriguez, and re-signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
After those three transactions, the Diamondbacks have a roster that looks much better than the one that just won the NL Pennant. If they add a DH like Jorge Soler, that'd make them even scarier.
As of now, the Diamondbacks don't really have a DH. They could use players like Jake McCarthy or Jace Peterson in that role, but they're nowhere near good enough. Adding a player like Soler to hit in the middle of their order is exactly what they need, and sticking Soler's bat at a hitter's park like Chase Field has enormous potential.
The 31-year-old has hit as many as 48 home runs in a single season, and that occurred while playing half of the time at Kauffman Stadium on a bad Royals team. Assuming Soler can stay on the field, which is a pretty big if, this would be a home run addition for a team that has already improved dramatically.