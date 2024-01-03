3 best free-agent destinations for Jorge Soler, and 1 pipe dream
Jorge Soler is one of the best hitters still available. Here are some of the best fits for the designated hitter.
3) Jorge Soler can fill a couple of holes that the New York Mets have
The New York Mets have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason which is catching many off guard as they're coming off such a dreadful year. We know the Mets went hard after Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but haven't heard many other rumors surrounding the team.
While they've made some additions, there are still some glaring holes including left field and DH, two positions Soler happens to play. If the Mets were to bring Soler aboard he'd likely be a better fit at DH taking his subpar defense into account, but both can work.
The Mets simply need more bats, especially ones that come with pop. In that regard, they can't do much better than Soler. Adding Soler to hit behind the likes of Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso gives the Mets the chance to score many runs, although the bottom of their order leaves a lot to be desired.
The Mets have been shying away from longer-term deals (with Yamamoto as an exception) so it's unclear as to whether they'd give Soler the multi-year deal he's definitely seeking, but there's no denying the fit. They've said they want to be competitive. In order to do so, they're going to eventually have to add some offense.