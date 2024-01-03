3 best free-agent destinations for Jorge Soler, and 1 pipe dream
Jorge Soler is one of the best hitters still available. Here are some of the best fits for the designated hitter.
2) The Seattle Mariners need to sign Jorge Soler to salvage their offseason
The Seattle Mariners have had an incredibly disappointing offseason. They made the playoffs in back-to-back years prior to this past season, but after winning 88 games in 2023 they just barely missed out. Their response to that was to then trade Eugenio Suarez and Jarred Kelenic as part of salary cap dumps when offense was already their biggest need.
Seattle did add Mitch Garver which gives them a solid DH option, but their corner outfielders would be two of Dominic Canzone, Dylan Moore, Cade Marlowe, and Taylor Trammell if the season started tomorrow. That'd be less than ideal. Adding Soler can change things.
The Mariners need to add more length to their lineup. The top of it looks decent with Garver joining players like Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford, but after the first four or five batters, production falls off a massive cliff.
While Soler will certainly sign a multi-year deal, his AAV might not be as high as players like J.D. Martinez and Justin Turner who will presumably sign for less term. For a team trying to save money like the Mariners, a lesser AAV deal for Soler could work financially, and they definitely need his bat.