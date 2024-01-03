3 best free-agent destinations for Jorge Soler, and 1 pipe dream
Jorge Soler is one of the best hitters still available. Here are some of the best fits for the designated hitter.
1) The Atlanta Braves signing Jorge Soler is an unfair pipe dream
The Atlanta Braves already have a historically great offense. Even after adding Shohei Ohtani, the Braves probably still have a better offense than the Dodgers. Adding Jorge Soler to their lineup would just make things unfair.
Soler would presumably be added to play left field over Kelenic or DH over Marcell Ozuna. He'd be an upgrade over either one if he plays the way he did in 2023. What makes this even more insane is Soler has a history in Atlanta. He was only there for half a season, but played a big role in getting the Braves to the playoffs in 2021, and of course, winning World Series MVP.
With Ozuna entering the final guaranteed year of his deal, the Braves can add Soler to DH for now, and potentially find a suitor for Ozuna who, despite his off-the-field woes, put together a huge year for the Braves in 2023.
The chances of the Braves actually signing Soler are extremely slim which is why it's nothing more than a pipe dream, but it'd just make their team that much more lethal. The Braves would probably look at upgrading their bench before making a luxury move like this, but it's hard to ever count Alex Anthopoulos out of anything. Upgrading an already seemingly perfect lineup would be wild to see.