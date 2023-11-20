3 best Sonny Gray landing spots with Phillies possibly out of running
The Philadelphia Phillies have retained Aaron Nola, which means the pitching market has finally moved. Sonny Gray remains one of the top arms available, and these three teams would be great fits for the right-hander.
By Curt Bishop
2. Atlanta Braves
Much like the Phillies with Gray, Atlanta was a team to keep an eye on for Aaron Nola. But with Nola now off the board, Gray has become a top target for the Braves.
On Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweeted that the Braves were one of the top suitors for Gray.
The Braves have a solid top four in their rotation which features Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder, and Charlie Morton. However, they need to fill the fifth spot, and Kyle Wright and Michael Soroka have already been traded away, which poses a slight problem for a team that won 104 games this year.
Still, Gray could be of use to the Braves. His hometown of Smyrna is just three hours away from Atlanta, which could give the Braves a slight advantage over the Cardinals in the Gray sweepstakes.
The Braves have fallen short in the NLDS against the Phillies in each of the last two postseasons. But the addition of a pitcher like Gray would give them a better chance to make a deeper run and recapture the glory that was felt in 2021 when they won their first World Series title since 1995.