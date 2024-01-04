3 best trade destinations for Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo and what it would cost
If the Miami Marlins deal Jesus Luzardo, teams should be lining up around the block.
2. Red Sox can move on from Chris Sale with Jesus Luzardo trade
The Boston Red Sox have spent their winter offloading impact players (Alex Verdugo, Chris Sale) and whiffing on the big-ticket free agents. Craig Breslow managed to sign Lucas Giolito, who went 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA in 33 starts between three different franchises last season. He then traded Chris Sale for Vaughn Grissom. It's a quality move on the surface, but it leaves Boston preciously short on quality starters.
Boston is putting a lot of eggs in the Brayan Bello basket. The 24-year-old is currently pegged behind Giolito and Nick Pivetta in most projections, but he is the closest to No. 1 ace upside on the Boston roster. If he can take the next step, it would go a long way toward improving the Red Sox's standing in the hotly contested AL East. For the time being, however, it's clear the Red Sox need at least one more top-line ace to hold down the rotation.
Luzardo would profile as Boston's opening day starter. His contract and age are favorable in any context, but Boston would benefit immensely from another future star to develop in concent with Bello. This move doesn't necessarily elevate Boston to immediate contender status in 2024 — Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery are better options for that — but trading for Luzardo would at least show a bit of vision from new front office. Plus, at his current price tag, the Red Sox can afford to trade for Luzardo and sign an expensive top-line starter. Those options shouldn't be mutually exclusive for a franchise with Boston's spending power and reputation.
Of note, all five projected starters for Boston right now are right-handed. Luzardo is a lefty. It's good to maintain balance in the bullpen. The Red Sox have the assets to get Miami's attention and the pressing need for a pitcher. It's not hard to put two and two together here.