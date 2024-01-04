3 best trade destinations for Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo and what it would cost
If the Miami Marlins deal Jesus Luzardo, teams should be lining up around the block.
1. Orioles should prove their seriousness with Jesus Luzardo trade
The Orioles are expected to have one of the MLB's lightest payrolls next season. That comes after Baltimore won 101 games, only to get swept out of the ALDS by the Texas Rangers, who went on to win the American League. The Orioles are sustainably built, with the MLB's best farm system and a boatload of young, affordable talent peppering the roster. There's no reason the Orioles can't contend for the next decade.
Unfortunately, one of the primary hurdles facing the Baltimore franchise is a lack of financial backing from the ownership group. The Orioles refuse to spend money on big-ticket free agents. Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery make all the sense in the world for Baltimore, but the idea of a nine-figure salary keeps Peter Angelos up at night. So, the Orioles have to get creative.
A lack of quality pitching sunk Baltimore in the playoffs. The Jack Flaherty trade — well, it didn't work out. The Orioles have a couple solid (and young) arms in Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez, but neither inspired much confidence once the postseason arrived. Luzardo made the Game 1 start for Miami in the Wild Card round. It didn't go particularly well — eight hits, three earned runs in 4.0 innings — but he's a 26-year-old on the upswing. If Baltimore won't spend competitively, the least its front office can do is move aggressively on the trade front. Luzardo would immediately assume the No. 1 mantle in Baltimore's rotation while adding a least a sliver of postseason experience. Plus, there is room to grow.
This is the perfect Orioles trade opportunity. Luzardo has the talent to materially raise the Orioles' ceiling without singeing the checkbook. He is young, on the same timeline as Baltimore's core, and the Orioles don't have to panic about his inevitable big-money second contract until 2026. That's a long way away for a team that could compete for the World Series next season.