3 big reasons Texas was able to beat Kansas
Before heading off to face Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, Texas had to get through a Kansas Jayhawks team without their starting quarterback.
The Texas Longhorns were able to beat the Kansas Jayhawks, 40-14, in Week 5.
The Jayhawks went into this game without their starting QB. The offense for the Jayhawks was clearly missing in this game as the Longhorns were able to keep Kansas within 150 passing yards for the entire game.
No. 3 reason Texas was able to beat Kansas: Passing game
The passing game for the Longhorns in this game was very solid. Quinn Ewers ended up throwing for 325 yards in a day when the Longhorns needed him. The star of the play-making group was Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell ended up with 10 receptions for 141 yards. He also ended up with a receiving touchdown in this game.
The offense really started to heat up in the first half and didn't really stop for the entire game. The lack of defense at times might be an issue against Oklahoma next week for now, the Longhorns can take the victory.
No. 2 reason Texas was able to beat Kansas: Jonathan Brooks
Jonathan Brooks was able to run his way to 200+ yards on only 14 carries. He also finished for the Longhorns really well as he ended up with two TDs.
The offensive line for the Longhorns has come together this offseason and has been really able to dominate (minus the Alabama game). Brooks was able to take advantage of the offensive lineman for a good day of work.
If Texas wants to keep pace with Oklahoma next week, the Longhorns will need to win the battle in the trenches. Based on what we seen so far, there is no evidence that they can't do that.
No. 1 reason Texas was able to beat Kansas: No Jalon Daniels
The biggest reason why the Texas Longhorns were able to beat the Kansas Jayhawks was the lack of the Jayhawks starting QB. While the score might seem like it was a blowout, this game was a lot closer than the scoreboard suggests.
Due to the fact that it felt like Kansas barely lost this game it can be assumed that they would have won this game if Daniels was healthy. Jason Bean was okay for parts of this game but the passing game was really missing for Jayhawks.